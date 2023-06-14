Xavier Trias, from Junts per Catalunya, has an increasingly smooth path to become mayor of Barcelona and to do so with the support of ERC. The alternative agreements between the parties of the left or of the left with the vote of the PP for the investiture are being diluted with each passing day. This Wednesday Barcelona en comú, Ada Colau’s party has rejected any agreement with the PSC for the socialist Jaume Collboni to be mayor if this also implies an agreement with the PP for the investiture.

Colau’s number two, Jordi Martí, has once again requested a meeting of three with Esquerra Republicana and the PSC to try a progressive alternative to Trias, a pact that could add 24 councilors compared to the 16 that Trias adds with Esquerra Republicana. Martí -after the ERC and PSC ruled out the mayoral distribution that Colau proposed on Tuesday- has asked the three formations to sit down to create a joint plan. What happens if there is no pact between the three left formations? At least this Wednesday, Martí assures that without this prior agreement, Colau’s party will not “give away” the votes to Jaume Collboni if ​​the PP finally supports the socialist. Martí has ​​assured that if PP and PSC agree, the Comunes will vote for themselves in the investiture plenary session and the candidate will be Colau herself. With this, Xavier Trias would already have the mayor’s office of Barcelona, ​​since the votes of his eleven councilors would be enough for him since there was no alternative majority. The deputy mayor has also criticized that ERC is agreeing with the post-convergent after having supported the last four budgets with the government coalition of BComú-PSC in the City Hall.

In full negotiations, more than half of the councilors of the Barcelona City Council, 22 of 41, have said goodbye this Wednesday in the last plenary session of the mandate. A processing session and in which every four years those who do not repeat as councilors thank the days lived and the coexistence with the companions of the different formations. The mayoress, Ada Colau, has intervened in the last shift and has taken the opportunity to say goodbye to the plenary session stating -between the lines- that she will not be the future first mayor: “I will certainly not preside over this plenary session for the next four years and, for that, I want to thank everyone the tone and collaboration”. Except in the mandate of Xavier Trias -who ceded the presidency to the convergent Joan Puigdollers-, the mayors have always presided over the plenary session of the City Council. On the one hand, the winner of the elections, Xavier Trias, is anxious to close a pact with ERC that guarantees him the mayoralty. The formation of Colau has offered to share the mayoralty with the PSC and the independentistas of Maragall and Jaume Collboni is looking for support in the PP. In fact, Alberto Núñez Feijóo has already assured that the four PP councilors in the Consistory will not vote for Trias as mayor and has shown himself willing to vote for Collboni, as long as Colau is not part of the municipal government.

While the negotiations continue today, the last plenary session of the mandate was held, informally known as the “tear plenary session” because it is usually used by the outgoing councilors to say goodbye to their colleagues in an emotional tone. Among the councilors who have said goodbye to the plenary session was the PP spokesman, Oscar Ramírez. The popular councilor thanked all the councilors for the deal and sent a message to the Barcelona leader of his party, Daniel Sirera, urging him to support Collboni as mayor: “Barcelona cannot have a government that is neither pro-independence nor populist. To those who say scare or death, tell them that the investiture is also facilitated passively. Don’t be scared.” The option defended by this councilor is that the PP supports the investiture of a government led by Collboni and with the possible participation of the commons with the sole objective of not having a pro-independence supporter at the head of the second most important city council in Spain.

The plenary session has also served to say goodbye to two formations: Ciudadanos and Valents. The leader of Valents, Eva Parera, has accused Sirera of “having spent the entire campaign saying that it was the only useful constitutionalist vote” and has asked her not to stand in profile in difficult situations and not come to warm up the chair, has said verbatim; and she has asked Trias not to surrender Barcelona to the independence movement. Parera, who only obtained 2.3% of the votes, has concluded by promising that she will return to the institutions.

