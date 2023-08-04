The former mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau has called on JxCat and ERC to face the negotiation for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez without establishing “red lines” or “magical solutions” for Catalonia, but thinking of taking advantage of this “great opportunity to unravel the Catalan agenda” . In an interview with EFE, Colau has been “very proud” that Catalonia has been “decisive in stopping a right-wing and extreme right-wing government” in Spain. Despite the fact that the 23J elections have granted JxCat the key to the investiture, Colau is “optimistic” regarding an agreement: “I think that Junts is aware of what Catalonia has voted for, in favor of a progressive government and of stop the far right, before any other consideration.” “As a force of Catalan obedience that Junts is, I am convinced that it will know how to listen to these results from the citizens of Catalonia. It is perfectly possible that we reach an agreement ”, she has affirmed. In his opinion, “it does not make sense” to approach the negotiation in terms of “or all or nothing”, but, with the results it has obtained, JxCat must calculate “how it can advance as much as possible in its objectives and its program”.

Colau, well connected with Sumar’s candidate for Moncloa, Yolanda Díaz, has acknowledged that the results of the general elections on July 23 have been “very tight”, so now “a lot of dialogue, a lot of prudence, a lot of recognition”. But she is convinced that “great opportunities” are opening up, since “the Catalan forces, not just Junts, are decisive for this investiture and for the next term”, especially Sumar-En Comú Podem, the second most voted group on 23-J in Catalonia, after the PSC. According to Colau, “it is an opportunity” to advance in “this eternally pending agenda, which does not only involve what the pro-independence forces propose”, but also the “transfer of Cercanías, the improvement of financing or the shielding of Catalan” , as well as for “culminating the path of dejudicialization.”

After the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, once again put his proposal for a “clarity agreement” on the table to set the rules for a referendum and urged Sánchez to make a move in the negotiation, Colau has indicated that, in a plural society, “the solutions have to be built jointly”. “The clarity agreement is one of the proposals to be studied and that can help to find solutions, but we must not limit ourselves to a single concept,” said Colau, who recalled that the commons were “the first to situate the agreement of Clarity as one of the possibilities to explore” to resolve the conflict. For Colau, we must flee from “fetish solutions” that claim to present themselves as “the great plunger”. “The concepts that we have heard too many times in recent years, such as red lines or magic solutions, do not make sense. There are no magical solutions. And the red lines is a concept that we have to eradicate from our democratic language ”, he added. In his opinion, it is necessary to move towards “a new political stage in which there is less noise, less polarization, less red lines”, where there is no need to use “concepts such as courage or revenge”.

“Any political party that stands in the elections knows that if you do not achieve an absolute majority, you must negotiate with your votes to achieve the maximum possible of your objectives and your program. This is what democracy is all about”, he remarked. For Colau, “the beautiful thing about democracy is that there is always a margin”, because “it is based on dialogue between different people, on seeking common ground and negotiating in order to move forward”, without “one party imposing itself on the other”.

