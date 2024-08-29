All ready for Colapinto

This weekend at Monza there will not only be new features related to the track after the latest modernization works carried out in recent months, but also new faces that will appear from Free Practice onwards. During FP1, for example, we will see the debut of Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the wheel of the Mercedes, but throughout the weekend the Argentine will also make his debut in the top series Frank Colapinto. A different step forward compared to that of the Bolognese, who will only participate in the first free practice session. The 21-year-old, who until the Belgian GP had been Antonelli’s rival on the track in F2, will replace Logan Sargeant as the official driver of the Williams from now until the end of the season.

The approach in F1

An official announcement that was long-awaited and arrived in recent days from the Grove team (even if the rumours seemed to favour Mick Schumacher or Liam Lawson), with the promotion of the driver who grew up in the British Academy as described by the Argentine in a meeting with the media in Monza: “Monday I was with the F2 MP Motorsport team preparing for the race here in Monza, so you can imagine how late it was – he admitted – I have always been ready for this opportunity that I have waited for so long. Since I was a child I have always dreamed that this day would come. I am extremely grateful to Williams for this opportunity.. It came very late, obviously, but I’m always ready, and to be honest I didn’t expect it. Of course I did the free practice at Silverstone, and they were very happy with my performance. In the short time and the few hours we had, we worked very well. I prepared the seat and the simulator very well. The engineers were there to give me all the information, advice and details to be as fast as possible as soon as possible and to make the learning process quicker. I think I was privileged to have spent so much time in the simulator, even when I was racing in F2. This prepared me a little more for Formula 1.

The goals to achieve

The Italian Grand Prix will therefore represent the official debut in F1 for Colapinto, who has indicated what his objectives will be for this weekend: “Mainly I will focus on myself and try to do the best job I can. – he declared – the team has very clear goals that we are focusing on. I am trying to learn as fast as possible. The team is very supportive, everyone has given me a warm welcome and I am happy to be in Williams. I am a rookie and I was a rookie in Formula 2 too, so I don’t expect much – he added – I just want to take it one step at a time. I think I can focus on my job to do what the team expects, and I am more than confident that I can do it. So I can’t wait to get in the car.”

Argentine pride

The adventure in Formula 1 will thus begin in Monza, but his permanence in Williams for 2025 remains a question mark for the man who represents the first Argentine driver in the Circus after 23 years: “I have no idea for next year – he clarified – I am more than happy with this opportunity. I have trained very hard and I feel very good and strong. We had the summer break to continue training and I am ready for Formula 1. When I started in Formula 2 the Argentine fans were really crazy, and now it is a step further. I am extremely proud to have so much support from my countrythere are not many drivers who have that. Of course, so many years without an Argentine Formula 1 driver has made the fans more involved. I have received a lot of support from them. I am very proud of Argentina as a country and of course it is fantastic to race here after 23 years. It is a very long time”.