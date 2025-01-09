Franco Colapinto, one of the sensations of the season, remains in Formula 1. The Argentine has signed a contract as a reserve driver with Alpine, the team that Flavio Briatore has led since last year, the alma mater of Fernando Alonso’s successes. at the beginning of his career and still today the manager of the Asturian driver.

The 21-year-old Argentine driver will be Alpine’s reserve, substitute for a veteran, the Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who has saved a good part of the team’s campaign with a great performance in the final part, and for a rookie, the Australian Jack Doohan, son of motorcycling champion Mick Doohan who will debut this year in F1.

During the month of December, there was speculation about the possibility that Colapinto would displace Doohan from the Alpine driver pairing without having yet made his debut. The Argentine has generated many expectations due to his courage and good performances, also some slip-ups, in his debut in 2024 with Williams.

«I am super excited to have the opportunity to join the Alpine Formula One Team. I want to give the thanks to williams for all your support from the moment I entered the academy until the last race in Abu Dhabi. They made my dream of racing in Formula 1 come true, and I will always be grateful to them for that,” Colapinto said in Alpine’s statement.









The Argentine made his debut in F1 on August 21, replacing Logan Sargeant, he competed in nine races with Williams, scored two (Azerbaijan and Austin) and retired in three, two of them due to an accident.

In addition to his sporting qualities, Colapinto provides financing. He is one of the drivers who has attracted numerous sponsors from his country, Argentina, and in F1 there has begun to be talk about the possibility of holding a race on Albiceleste soil.

«Franco is one of the best young talents. It’s fair to say that his appearance in Formula 1 took many, myself included, by surprise. “His performances have been very impressive for a debutant driver,” he said. Flavio Briatore.