The role of Bersani, D’Alema and Fiom – CGIL in the destruction of Olivetti





It’s disappeared Roberto Colaninnoa protagonist of finance – and in part – of Italian industry in the last half century.

Mantovano, founded Sogefi active in the automotive components sector, which later merged into De Benedetti’s Cir.

He became famous in 1996 when he became managing director of theOlivetti which is in full transformation. After being a leader in typewriters, it has in fact become a leader in information technology, competing directly with IBM and becoming a national jewel which De Benedetti does not think twice about destroying in favor of Omnitel, a private telephone company and Infostrada. , active in fixed telephony.

In short, as usual, the Engineer had sensed the wind and above all the deal and threw away the Italian professionalism of many people working in the Ivrea company going in search of telephony which represented the future. All in the name of the God of Money.

That’s when Colaninnoon direct input from De Benedetti, sells – for over seven billion – to Mannesmann who will then sell everything to Vodafone.

But the key point of the story is the “mother of all privatizations” and that is that of Telecom decided by Romano Prodi who needed to put the state accounts in order to join the Euro.

So in 1999 there was the takeover bid on Telecom Italia with the Chase Manhattan bank acting as guarantor and with the Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema defining Colaninno and partners as “brave captains”.

