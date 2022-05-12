“The Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics must push further to make women who have a specific biological clock understand that their reproductive capacity is maximum up to the age of 35-37. From the age of 37 onwards, however, it decreases significantly so that if the desire for pregnancy begins after the age of 40 we will inevitably have a significant reduction in reproductive capacity “. Thus Nicola Colacurci, president of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo), speaking on the sidelines of the ‘States General of the birth rate’, underway at the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome, now in their second edition.

“Implementing the strategies to ensure that the woman makes the moment of pregnancy become central again and can return to having a reproductive desire before the age of 37 – adds Colacurci – it is up to the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics but also to society as a whole in all its components. The other strategy on which, however, I do not agree very much – he continues – is that of delegating pregnancy after 40 years of age. a young age and then go resort to assisted reproduction “.

“From my point of view – says the gynecologist – reproduction is always associated with a sexuality, with a desire of the couple to have a child, with a project that foresees spontaneity in a reproductive discourse. It is clear that in my imagination the woman who begins to live her sexuality should think that she has a responsible sexuality and motherhood path. So there will be a period in which she opts for safe contraception, in order to choose the most appropriate time to get pregnant – in relation to her own needs, to one’s situation and to one’s own experience – at a time when, it is desirable, she will then have a good chance of carrying on a pregnancy ”.

And on the ‘collapse of births’ alarm launched by Gigi De Palo, president of the Birth Rate Foundation, to stem the sharp demographic decline of the last decade, Colacurci has no doubts: “The biggest obstacles for a couple who want to plan a pregnancy – argues President Sigo – are certainly job and economic insecurity, two determining factors. Let’s take the example of female specialists in gynecology: they have a fairly high pregnancy rate because they have job security for a period of 5 years ”.

Not only that: “motherhood is guaranteed to them and with it the continuation of the training course. Therefore, at the same age, the number of women who then have a greater reproductive desire is higher in people with job security in which pregnancy does not interrupt the professional path, but suspends it for a while. If these guarantees were extended to all working women, including motherhood which is not a limitation – she concludes – the idea of ​​having a child would probably become more attractive “.