“L’endometriosis it is a highly disabling disease of the reproductive age, whose early diagnosis is essential. However, since it is an unknown pathology, it is still diagnosed late. For this reason, on the occasion of World Endometriosis Day, which occurs on March 28, the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo) will activate the Toll-free number 800 592 782, to which women will be able to express their doubts, ask for both diagnostic and therapeutic information, quickly receiving answers from expert gynecologists”. Thus Nicola Colacurci, president of Sigo and full professor of gynecology at the University of Campania ‘Luigi Vanvitelli’, speaking today at the presentation of the toll-free numbers of public utility assigned to the scientific societies Sin (nephrology), Sigo (gynecology and obstetrics), Anmco ( hospital cardiology) and Soi (ophthalmology), accredited by the Ministry of Health and affiliated to the Federation of Italian medical and scientific societies (Fism).

“A woman suffering from endometriosis – explains Colacurci – consults many doctors before arriving at a certain diagnosis. However, the delay in diagnosis, in addition to being frustrating for the patient, also has an impact on her quality of life, already put to the test by hence the need to activate a toll-free number of public utility and make it available to women who think they have endometriosis or who present symptoms that could suggest a pathology of this kind. head of the telephone competent people who, in addition to clarifying doubts about the disease, can advise the center of the region in which they live to contact and where they can find a 360-degree welcome that allows them to improve their symptoms and quality of life”.

This service, Colacurci points out, “will allow us to strengthen the principle of how knowledge of the disease is the first step in the treatment process” and how correct prevention and prompt diagnosis “can make the difference. This experience – he assures us – will always work, thanks to the work of expert gynecologists and various homogeneous centers throughout the country and who have given their willingness to become the reference point for women”.

And on prevention in the gynecological field, the president of Sigo has no doubts: “it is fundamental in all ages of a woman’s life – she concludes -. If I want to reduce the risk of osteoporosis I have to do prevention at a young age, if I want to do prevention of ‘infertility I have to advise lifestyles that reduce the risk of sexually transmitted diseases, so prevention is inevitably done on a population that is not symptomatic and has not yet developed the disease”.