ColaCao has presented its social purpose by launching a new communication campaign, based on the creative idea: “Repeat after me: I’m unique”. The popular brand of the family company Idilia Foods wants to encourage children to celebrate their uniqueness and their worth, with the aim of moving towards a more diverse society and fighting against the greatest enemy of child diversity: bullying. This purpose is what moves “Repeat with me”, empowering children to believe in themselves and value their differences, which is what makes them unique.

“ColaCao has always been a social brand, with values ​​and closely linked to children, whom it has always encouraged to get the best version of themselves. With a product whose main virtue is its difference: its crumbs, which over the years have become one of its greatest icons”, says Marta Vernet, Marketing Director of Idilia Foods.

The campaign is starred by boys and girls enhancing their singularities, accompanied by their real parents; fathers and mothers who speak with them in a natural way using the phrase “Repeat with me” so that the little ones become aware of what makes them unique as well as to promote values ​​such as respect for others and self-confidence. We also see how bullying occurs in educational centers and it is challenged to mobilize those who witness it to raise their voices against it, helping to raise social awareness against bullying.

“Repeat With Me” has been developed by the creative agency of ColaCao, BBDOProximity. The main piece is a 60″ film supported by a 30″ version. It has been produced by Pueblo Films and will be present on television and digital media under the strategy of the brand’s media agency, Dentsu.

The ColaCao Foundation, in the fight against bullying

The social purpose of ColaCao presented with this campaign will become tangible through the ColaCao Foundation, a newly created entity whose focus is the fight against bullying. The ColaCao Foundation will carry out different initiatives in the field of education, research and dissemination, creating and implementing social and solidarity projects to help raise awareness of this scourge that affects at least 1 in 4 minors in Spain.

Among these actions, the recent premiere of the documentary “We are Unique: the faces of bullying” promoted by the ColaCao Foundation and the Higher Sports Council and produced by Atresmedia. This film shows the story of well-known personalities from the world of sports such as the world badminton star Carolina Marín or the Olympic medalist Ray Zapata, among others, in which they detail their experiences around bullying and how sports can help in these situations.