The news of the death of Akira Toriyama, the famous creator of the anime 'Dragon Ball', has deeply impacted numerous followers who grew up and were happy following the adventures of Son Goku and his friends in search of keeping planet Earth in peace. Among them, the renowned journalist Coki Gonzales, who, during the Latina Noticias sports segment, paid an emotional LIVE tribute to the prominent Japanese artist.

At the end of the sports section, Gonzales used the platform of Latin News to share a moving message, highlighting the valuable lessons taught by Akira Toriyama through its iconic manga.

How was Coki Gonzales' emotional farewell to Akira Toriyama?

The former professional soccer player and now sports host, Coki Gonzales, He surprised everyone on Latina's set, since no one imagined that he was a Dragon Ball fan. He said goodbye to Akira Toriyama in this touching way.

“Before saying goodbye, a tribute to Don Akira Toriyama, who taught us that a loser, based on all his effort, can defeat the most distinguished of all warriors. And that was the best of all the sayayines. Rest in peace, Don Akira Toriyama“, said the press man very seriously.

The moment went viral on social networks, and users praised Coki's message, who thanked him for the gesture he had towards the famous mangaka creator of the popular anime, Dragon Ball, who died on March 1.

What did Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, die from?

According to the statement issued on Thursday, March 7 by his production company on Twitter (X), Akira Toriyama, the renowned creator of one of the most influential anime of all time, 'Dragon Ball', died on Friday, March 1 due to to an acute subdural hematoma, which was the result of severe head trauma. It is important to note that subdural hematoma is one of the most lethal injuries that a person can suffer.

Who really was Akira Toriyama?

Akira Toriyama, Japanese mangaka and character designer, is recognized for his masterpiece Dragon Ball, which catapulted him to world fame. He is considered one of the artists who revolutionized the history of manga with highly influential and popular works, such as the story of 'Dragon Ball', as well as the 'Dragon Quest' and 'Doctor Slump' sagas.

Until recently, Toriyama was immersed in his new anime: 'Dragon Ball: Daima', which explored the new adventures of Goku and his friends in their fight to save the world. However, the future of this project now appears uncertain.

