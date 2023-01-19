Jack van Oers from Breda demanded almost four hundred thousand euros back from a casino in Tiel that would have caused him to lose a fortune under the influence of cocaine. The judge found that the arcade had gone wrong. The unique lawsuit ultimately yielded Jack not tons, but ‘only’ 5,000 euros.
Chiel Timmermans, Joni van Essen
