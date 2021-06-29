The high hedge of cypress trees is neatly pruned. Three wheelie bins are waiting to be put on the street in front of the white roller shutter of the garage. And between the bedroom window of the detached house is a flag garland of Orange. The Hoofdweg in De Kwakel in North Holland has been the domain of plant breeders and their greenhouses for many years.

But nowadays South Americans also know where to find the village near Aalsmeer. On Tuesday, the Amsterdam police announced that 2,993 kilos of cocaine and 11.3 million euros in cash were found in the detached house: “one of the largest drug seizures in history within the Amsterdam police”. According to the police, the drug party has a street value of 195 million euros.

It is also one of the largest cash finds ever. On police photos, nine black sports bags can be seen bulging with bundled piles of 50, 200 and 500 euros. Only in Eindhoven was more found in July 2020: 12.5 million euros.





Latin Americans to Europe

The detectives have “strong indications” that the drugs are directly linked to Latin Americans. The find thus seems to be an illustration of an important criminal development that has recently been seen in investigative circles: that Latin American drug gangs choose to bring their drugs to Europe themselves to trade here. That is much more lucrative. If they sell their cocaine in Ecuador or Colombia to European criminals, they receive about 8,000 euros per kilo. In Europe about three times that.

The reason they choose the Netherlands as their destination and use storage houses such as in De Kwakel is because the Netherlands serves as a distribution country for the European cocaine trade. Cocaine that is smuggled into Europe in sea containers via the ports of Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg is often resold via the Netherlands to criminal gangs that take care of the smuggling to the rest of Europe. In February, for example, 23,000 kilos of cocaine was found in Antwerp and Hamburg – a European record – with the same Dutch destination.

Moreover, Latin American suspects are increasingly turning up in the Netherlands in major drug investigations into cocaine smuggling. The highly addictive crystal meth is also produced in the Netherlands via the ‘Mexican method’. Last year, thirteen Colombians were arrested at a cocaine laundry in Nijeveen, Drenthe. In the lab, millions of dollars worth of cocaine could be separated every day from materials such as cardboard, plastic and coconut pulp with which the drugs were mixed to facilitate smuggling.

Construction Company in Mexico

A 54-year-old man was arrested in the police raid in De Kwakel, which took place last Thursday but was announced on Tuesday. according to The Telegraph it concerns entrepreneur Mike S. His name can also be read on the post at the house in De Kwakel. S. is not a Colombian, but a Surinamese Dutchman. In an interview with a magazine for Ajax supporters, he says he has a construction company in Mexico and regularly commutes back and forth.

In addition to drugs and money, the police also found six firearms, ammunition and silencers in his home. For people in the area it is a big surprise. An employee of a nearby company, who wishes to remain anonymous, drives by the house daily and never saw anything out of the ordinary. “Until suddenly packed men with big guns from the police went inside.”