Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 658,566 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (25) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 29,802,257.

In 24 hours, 34,576 cases were recorded. In the same period, 256 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 28,433,713 people have recovered from the disease and 709,978 cases are being monitored.

States

São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5.2 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.31 million) and Paraná (2.40 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (123.7 thousand). Then appears Roraima (154.9 thousand) and Amapá (160.3 thousand).

Regarding deaths, São Paulo has the highest number of deaths (167,046), followed by Rio de Janeiro (72,616) and Minas Gerais (60,717). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (1,992), Amapá (2,122) and Roraima (2,144).

Vaccination

Until this Friday, 393.2 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 were applied, 172.1 million with the first dose and 149.4 million with the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.7 million people.

The booster dose was given to 64.2 million.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat