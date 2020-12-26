Dear readers, we look forward to your correspondence – in writing to the publisher or by e-mail to [email protected] By Jörg Lang

I would be interested in an assessment of Coinix (NASDAQ: CCN: A2L Q1G). Since Bitcoin (and other crypto currencies) has risen sharply in the meantime, the share should actually follow suit soon. Or am I wrong?

Börse ONLINE: Your thought is fundamentally correct. It’s just that the company is very small, and the share is far too narrow to be recommended. In addition, Bitcoin worth 900,000 euros was stolen from the company in October. That is almost half the market value. The case also does not speak particularly for the company’s know-how in this area.