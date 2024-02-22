The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Athletes Council, announced the launch of the “Sports for Giving” campaign coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, with the aim of harnessing sport in the service of charitable work during the activities of the holy month, in addition to integrating sporting events positively into community service, and contributing to supporting projects. Humanitarian and social services.

The campaign is being held in cooperation with Dar Al Ber Charitable Society, Dubai Economy and Tourism, and Dubai Sports Council.

This came during a press conference held by the Dubai Police Athletes Council today, in the Executive Secretariat building at the Dubai Police General Headquarters, in the presence of Dr. Maryam Anas Al Matrooshi, Chairman of the Dubai Police Athletes Council, and representatives of all parties supporting the campaign..

The campaign aims to raise 3 million dirhams and reach more than 100,000 people during Ramadan sporting events..

The campaign seeks to stimulate cooperation and the spirit of teamwork in society, leading to the implementation of a group of humanitarian and community projects.

The “Sports for Giving” campaign will be implemented through participation in a group of supportive programs and initiatives during the holy month, including the “Eat Iftar with Leaders” initiative, which is one of the initiatives that provides a unique opportunity to communicate and interact with leaders in Dubai Police and guests of honor..

The campaign will also be present in the ADNOC Professional League matches, which will be held in clubs in the Emirate of Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan, and in the Nad Al Sheba Ramadan Tournament “NAS”, and in the “Obstacle and Overcoming Barriers Championship”, which will be held within the activities of the “NAS” Tournament.“.

The campaign will also be included in the Dubai World Cup for Horses, which will be held on the 30th of next March at the Meydan Racecourse.