The “My Blood for My Homeland” campaign will launch tomorrow at the Global Village in Dubai in its 12th session, coinciding with the country’s celebrations of World Day, and it will receive donors from visitors to the village starting at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The campaign called on all those wishing to donate to support the campaign, as the blood donation bus will be located next to the main theater inside the Global Village, while a highly qualified medical team will supervise the sample collection process.

The initiative is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and is organized in a strategic partnership and cooperation between the Al-Ameen Service, the Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Today, and the Dubai Academic Health Foundation.

It is worth noting that the campaign succeeded during the last season of the Global Village in collecting 1,196 new blood units. It also succeeded in attracting new groups to donate, as among the donors were 771 first-time donors, representing 64.4% of the total donors.