The Public Prosecution in Dubai stressed the importance of the family’s role in protecting children from the dangers of drug abuse, noting that it represents the first line of defense against this threat, in light of the presence of indicators through which the problem can be detected early, which increases the chances of recovery and rehabilitation.

The Attorney General at Deira Prosecution, Counselor Dr. Muhammad Hussein Al Hammadi, warned during a symposium organized by Dubai neighborhood councils, in cooperation with the Public Prosecution, on the occasion of World Law Day, of what can be described as chance friends whom a son may get to know within 10 minutes through social media or anywhere. And they lead to addiction.

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Prosecutor of the Narcotics Prosecution, Counselor Abdullah Saleh Al-Raisi, revealed that there are cases of negligence on the part of fathers, to the point that some of them do not discover that their son has been arrested by the anti-narcotics agencies and referred to the prosecution due to drug abuse, until days after he was caught.

In detail, the Attorney General at the Deira Prosecution, Counselor Dr. Muhammad Hussein Al Hammadi, said that based on the Public Prosecution’s files and cases, the fate of drug addicts leads to imprisonment or death as a result of an overdose.

He added that censorship has become difficult in light of the current circumstances, and the openness of young people and teenagers to social media, so it is imperative that the relationship between parents and children be built on friendship and mutual trust, and follow-up and education about these dangers, so that the son does not resort to bad friends to compensate for the absence of the family.

He warned against what he described as chance friends who may appear in a teenager’s life for 10 minutes, but their influence is devastating, as one of them can be met in a session or an outdoor gathering, or even through social media, stressing that fortifying the son with awareness and care protects him from all these dangers.

In turn, Assistant Chief Prosecutor at the Narcotics Prosecution, Abdullah Saleh Al-Raisi, said that the groups most at risk of addiction are teenagers and young people from the age of 14 to 20 years, based on the cases heard by the Public Prosecution, and from here the importance of the role of the family is highlighted.

He stressed the need for awareness of the reasons for drug abuse so that parents pay attention, most notably the desire to experiment, pointing out that it rarely ends the first time, as the user turns into an addict over time, due to his belief that drugs have a psychological effect on him, and gradually invade him physiologically and make it difficult to quit them.

He pointed out that among the most prominent reasons are the desire to prove oneself, a sense of independence, curiosity, and of course bad friends, who always seek to drag others into the trap of drug abuse, and each of them tries to prove his masculinity in front of the other by engaging in the consumption of these toxins.

He continued that one of the most prominent cases he dealt with was the case of a young university man who was walking in the street in an abnormal manner and causing chaos. Passers-by reported him, and he was arrested by the police patrol. He was found in possession of an unusual type of drug, which was a black mushroom plant.

When he was questioned by the Public Prosecution, it was revealed that he is an outstanding university student, studying arts, and he saw on one of the social media platforms a famous artist talking about the effect of this substance on his creativity in the field of drawing, so he asked the young man about it while he was in a foreign country, and discovered that it was sold in the form of seeds, The seller guided him on how to grow them in specific environmental conditions related to lighting and ventilation.

He pointed out that the young man brought the seeds and actually planted them, until the plant came out, and he took it until his condition worsened, and his academic grades declined, and the situation reached the point of not behaving consciously while he was in a public place, and he was arrested.

Al-Raisi confirmed that he was keen to ask this young man if the drug he was taking had an effect on his degree of creativity and talent. He replied that he had completely lost his concentration, his condition worsened, and his passion for studying and science, and even for practicing the art that he loved, decreased.

He warned of the dangers of negative propaganda, whether through cinema and drama, some of which show drug dealers as heroes, and policemen as villains, as well as the negative impact of some social media platforms that provide the opportunity to promote these poisons through suspicious accounts.

Al-Raisi said that sound education and continuous guidance on the part of the family are the first line of defense to protect children from the danger of drugs, calling for the necessity of family rapprochement and constant dialogue with children, so that they do not get lost amid the absence and neglect of their parents. He added that there are cases of teenagers who have fallen into the trap of drug abuse, due to the lack of care and follow-up, pointing out that these practices often occur during the night in places where bad friends gather, and it is not normal for parents not to ask about the whereabouts of their children and what they are doing.

He stressed that the security services, represented by the General Department of Narcotics Control at Dubai Police, do not fail to play their role, whether by pursuing promoters and dealers, as well as drug users, but it is not acceptable for some parents to realize that their children were arrested for drug use days after their arrest.

He continued that he investigated one of these cases himself, and asked the father where he had been since his son was arrested. He replied that he did not know that, justifying that by saying that he thought his son was staying with one of his relatives. Al-Raisi explained that this is unacceptable behavior on the part of this category of parents, and they may be held accountable according to the “Wadeema” law, if the victim is a child or teenager under the age of 18, because this represents a type of neglect.

• An outstanding student plants a strange drug in his home, because of a video on social media.

Abdullah Saleh Al-Raisi:

• “The desire to prove oneself and feel independent are the most prominent reasons for drug abuse among young people.”

Mohammed AlHamadi:

• “According to the prosecution’s cases, the fate of drug addicts leads to imprisonment or death from an overdose.”

Treatment and rehabilitation option

Assistant Chief Prosecutor of the Narcotics Prosecution, Abdullah Saleh Al-Raisi, confirmed, during a symposium organized by Dubai neighborhood councils, in cooperation with the Public Prosecution, that the state has not failed to provide opportunities, whether through enacting modern legislation such as Decree Law No. 30 of 2021, regarding combating drugs, which provides The abuser has the option of treatment, care and rehabilitation without being legally held accountable if he voluntarily comes forward before his arrest to one of the competent authorities, whether the police or the prosecution.

The state has also provided recovery and rehabilitation centres, most notably the Irada Center, which provides the opportunity for confidential treatment. The Community Development Authority also plays a very important role and has advanced programs to raise awareness and protect against the danger of addiction.