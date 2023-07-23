Coincidences | Mika Kilponen’s fishing magnet caught hard on the bridge – then the magnet strangely disappeared

A man from Vantaa’s fishing magnet got stuck on a bridge and disappeared without a trace. The man had thought of offering the beer magnet to the puller.

Mika Kilponen a fishing magnet caught a special prey. It got stuck on the Kielotie bridge in Tikkurila, and it didn’t seem like it would get free.

A fishing magnet is a hobby tool that people use to lift metallic objects out of the water, often for fun or in the hope of exciting finds.

Kilponen already promised a beer in the Vantaa Puskaradio group on Facebook to whoever could get the magnet off.

On Thursday evening, however, the magnet disappeared from the bridge without a trace, along with all the ropes. Kilpose had high expectations that the person who pulled out the magnet would have contacted him and returned it. There has been no contact.

“After all, that magnet is a bit more valuable than a bus, so maybe he did it wisely. I bet someone has put it in a better place,” Kilponen reflects.

Magnetic it only cost twenty, but it had sentimental value. Kilponen had received it as a gift from his common-law wife only a few days ago.

The new magnet set off when Kilponen and his friend got the idea to go to Keravanjoki to see if it could pick up something interesting from the water.

After half an hour of fishing, the friends changed places under the Kielotie bridge. The first throw went upward and hit the bridge directly. Kilponen and his friend tried to tear off the magnet with the rope attached to it, but without success.

“The magnet has a strong pull of 230 kilograms, so it couldn’t come off with the power of two people,” says Kilponen.

Earlier in the summer, Kilponen had the remains of a bicycle and an electric scooter lifted from the water, as well as a few coins. No such massive magnet has been gripped before.

“Now the whole bridge came. I’ll have to find out with the city of Vantaa whether it can be put up for sale,” he jokes.