Last week we asked ourselves if the fact that among the first nine decimals of the number e = 2.718281828… the group 1828 appears repeated has some explanation, and the answer is no: just like π, e is a transcendental number, it is that is, an irrational that is not a solution of any algebraic equation, and whose infinite decimals do not follow any pattern.

However, there is an explanation for the fact that the square root of 0.999 is 0.9994 and that of 0.9999999 is 0.99999994. I’m not going to give the full proof, but here’s a good hint: 0.999 = 1 – 0.001, and 0.9999999 = 1 – 0.0000001.

Along the same lines (although it may not seem like it), another “coincidence” that may not be: four is a perfect square, and the next perfect square is nine; if we put both digits one after the other we get 49, which is also a perfect square. Coincidence?

The largest number that cannot be expressed in the form 23x + 28y, x and y being integers and positive, is 593. I leave the proof to my shrewd readers, as well as the generalization if instead of starting from the pair 23 and 28 we start from any two positive integers, a and b. Because, by the way, the numbers chosen by Fliess have nothing special: any couple would serve to obtain the “surprising” results that he obtained with his formula. That someone of Freud’s intellectual stature fell into that crude numerological trap is a measure of how widespread anarithmetism is even among intelligent and educated people.

Something unlikely is likely to happen

To have the feeling that a curious (or strange, amazing, incredible…) coincidence has occurred, we have to think that the surprising event is unlikely. And it is easy to err in assessing the probability of something happening.

A well-known mathematical trick, but for that very reason it must be mentioned, to liven up a large meeting (say 30 people) consists of putting on a psychic face and announcing that an unusual coincidence has been perceived: there are two people in the meeting celebrating their birthday the same day. The subjective perception is that this probability is very low, since the probability that someone chosen at random has a birthday on the same day as you is 1/365 (somewhat less if we take into account those born on February 29). . However, the probability that out of 30 people there will be at least two with the same birthday is quite high (can you calculate it?).

If there is no match in the group, it is almost certain that there are at least two people whose birthdays are very close, so you can claim that by capturing two such close dates with your mental perception, you thought for a moment that they were the same . Naturally, unless you are a trickster, then you have to explain the probabilistic foundation of the trick, thereby helping to combat the prevailing anarithmetism.

Along the same lines, here’s an experiment you can easily perform with a deck of cards. Suppose it is a Spanish deck of 40 cards. If you put the cards on the table face up as you name them in order: ace of gold, two of gold, three of gold…, the probability that a specific card, for example, the seven of cups, appears in the time to name it is 1 in 40, very low. But the probability of any given card appearing at the moment of naming it is quite high (can you calculate it?) and yet it still surprises a lot of people, because we tend to think of the coincidence card as that particular card and not any letter. Something similar happens with the lottery: the winner feels that something exceptional has happened, almost implausible. And yet, it was certain that the prize was going to correspond to someone.

And it is that, as Aristotle said, so many things continually happen that it is highly probable that highly improbable things happen.

