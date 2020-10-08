Highlights: The Dadri incident on September 28, just before the Bihar assembly elections 2015, shook the entire country.

Gang rape case against Dalit woman is hot just before 2020 Bihar assembly election

Just before the Bihar election 2015, the award-winning phase was run after Akhlaq’s death in UP.

International funding for ethnic and communal riots just before 2020 Bihar assembly elections

Neelkamal, Patna

Is it a coincidence or a big conspiracy because the Dadri incident on September 28, just before the Bihar assembly elections 2015, shook the entire country. The meat was then found in the house of Mohammed Akhlaq, or beef, in the initial investigation by the police, but it was called beef in the forensic lab report. Now, on September 14, just before the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, a case of alleged gang-rape by 4 people with a 19-year-old Dalit girl came up in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

What is the whole case of Hathras

On September 14 in Hathras, 4 people allegedly gangraped a 19-year-old Dalit girl. It was told that the accused had broken the backbone of the woman and had also cut her tongue. The victim then died on September 29 during treatment. All the four accused in the case have been arrested. However, the police claim that the rape did not take place. Actually this incident took place in Bulgadhi village of Chandpa area of ​​Hathras district. The government of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has got the case investigated by the SIT and has also recommended a CBI inquiry. Apart from this, several policemen including the SP of Hathras have been suspended amid allegations of burning the body of the victim in haste and negligence.

Also read: – In 15 years, Anant Singh’s wealth increased by 2 thousand times, he holds 22 lakh cash, wife pays 1.20 crore returns



Is the attempt to incite caste violence under the pretext of Hathras incident?

Is there an attempt to give a ethnic color to the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh in view of the Bihar elections. Is this attempt to make the Yogi government and BJP anti-Dalit by overcoming this incident. Actually about 20 years old Dalit along with his mother went to the fields to bring fodder for the animals. There, four youths of another caste pulled the woman in front of her mother. It was then told that after gang-raping her, the four youths absconded, brutally breaking her neck and biting her tongue and leaving her dead. The political atmosphere over the incident took place on 14 September when the victim died in a hospital in Delhi on 29 September. After this, all the opposition parties, including the Congress leader, took up the incident and came out with the Yogi government of the state calling the Modi government of the Center as anti-Dalit. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi went to Hathras to meet the victim’s family, was it an attempt to give color to this incident.

Just before the Bihar election 2015, the award-winning phase went on after Akhlaq’s death in UP.

The awards which were returned by writers, poets and senior litterateurs in the year 2015, were all part of the political conspiracy. Because in 2015, just before the Bihar elections, in the month of September, some people were beaten up by Akhlaq in Dadri area’s Bihashada village, accusing him of eating beef. Following this incident, more than 30 intellectuals, litterateurs returned their awards during the UPA government just before the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. The awardees said that atrocities against minority Muslims have increased in the Modi government at the center and the Yogi government of UP and the law system in the country has become worse than before. Explain that in 2004 the National Advisory Council was formed by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In this Advisory Council, many economists, social scientists and other intellectuals of the country were made members, and they were paid big money. But after the coming of the Narendra Modi government in 2014, this council was abolished. It is said that most of the people who returned the award in 2015 were those who were included in the National Advisory Council visited by Manmohan Singh. At that time, every effort was made to spoil the atmosphere of the country.

Discussion on Bihar election: Who will be the Sher Shah of Buxar?

Is there an international conspiracy behind the Hathras incident in view of Bihar elections in 2020?

In fact, the Uttar Pradesh Police has so far registered more than 20 FIRs for possible international conspiracy in the Hathras case. The FIR lodged by the UP police has accused hundreds of people like sedition, conspiracy, attempt to disturb peace in the state and promoting religious hatred. In this case, the police suspect that the Popular Front of India (PFI) is being funded from abroad to air Hathras incident. Let us tell you that the Yogi government had earlier also held the PFI responsible for the demonstrations and violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Since the process of Bihar assembly elections has started, there is no attempt to spoil the electoral atmosphere of Bihar and Bihar by putting Hathras case on fire. Because in this case Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also said that, ‘Our opponents are plotting against us by laying foundation of ethnic and communal riots through international funding’.