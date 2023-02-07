Coincidence | Joe Biden suddenly started praising Finland – A tired Finnish man met the president in the middle of a business trip

Jussi Kauppi experienced the surprise of his life last week when he ended up face to face with the most influential person in the world.

12 years worked as a professional pilot Jussi Kauppi flies frequently between Europe and the United States. Last week, he flew for the first time on Finnair’s A350 plane to Philadelphia.

Kauppi says that last Friday he spent a large part of his day off getting to know the new city. When he returned to the hotel, he paid attention to the large number of people in front of the hotel. There were also a lot of security men and policemen there.

“I was in the hotel room resting my feet after a day spent in the city, when a message rang on my phone. My colleague told me that the winter meeting of the Democrats would be organized at the hotel today, including the president Joe Biden and Vice President Terrible Harris were arriving.”

In addition, hotel guests could apply for access passes to the event in the hotel lobby.

Shop got excited about the unique opportunity at the same time, and went to apply for a pass together with two members of the flight crew. After the security check, they were directed to the second floor, where the meeting room was located.

“At first we were at the back of the queue, but we noticed that the meeting room could also be accessed through another door. In the end, we were smart enough to get to the very front row.”

Kauppi estimates that three to four hundred people participated in the meeting.

“After talking with the other guests, I got the impression that most of the meeting guests were invited. We, on the other hand, were occasional hotel guests.”

Jussi Kauppi considers meeting the president his own Forrest Gump moment.

The meeting at the end, Biden arrived to give a speech that lasted about 20 minutes. At the end of the event, the president stepped down from the stage to greet the guests present.

“By sheer luck, he came right to us to shake hands and chat with the other guests.”

When the president was about to turn away and a quiet moment came, Kauppi knew his chance had come. He would try to shake hands with the President of the United States.

“Mr. Biden, greetings from Finland,” he exclaimed in English, and extended his hand to the president.

Biden immediately reacted to the greeting of the Finnish party, and grabbed Kaup’s hand.

“Oh, from Finland? You have an 800-mile border with Russia and you take good care of it,” said the visibly excited president, raising his fist encouragingly.

“Yes, we do,” Kauppi answered, raising his fist in the air like the president.

Shop says that after what happened, he was completely passed out.

“Until three hours ago, I didn’t know anything about it, then I get through the side door past the crowd to the very front row and finally end up talking to the President of the United States.”

Kauppi is aware that another similar situation will probably never happen again.

“I’ve joked that this was my own Forrest Gump moment, where the path of a small person intersects with world politics.”