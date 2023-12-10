Cryptocurrencies have often been talked about on this site, but in fact one of the most famous sites that talk about cryptocurrencies has never been thoroughly analyzed, in this article you will therefore see the platform Coinbase which is one of the best known platforms in the world of cryptocurrencies (if not the best known).

What is Coinbase?

This cryptocurrency exchange platform was founded in 2012, which has quickly gained popularity as one of the leading services in the cryptocurrency industry; the platform offers users the ability to buy, sell and store various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and many others. Additionally, Coinbase provides advanced services such as professional trading on the Coinbase Pro platform, as well as Coinbase Wallet for secure cryptocurrency management.

How does it work

As mentioned above, Coinbase is one of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world; based in the United States, It operates in over 100 countries and allows the exchange of over 240 decentralized cryptocurrenciesincluding Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana and is based on a centralized infrastructure, which means it is a peer-to-peer network that operates without the interference of intermediaries.

One of the most significant advantages of the platform is that it has made cryptocurrency trading accessible to both beginners and industry professionals: is praised for its easy-to-use interface and diversified services based on the user's experience level and amount of cryptoassets owned and it also offers educational materials differentiated based on the user's level of knowledge (essentially it is an excellent platform for those who want to enter this world).

The Coinbase platform It works similarly to any other buying trading application or site, the sale and exchange of cryptocurrencies; once the user signs up, can link their bank accounts or cards to exchange traditional currencies for cryptocurrencies.

Users can sell or buy digital currencies and later convert them into physical currency, Users' cryptocurrency funds can be stored in specialized secure digital wallets.

However, since the founding of Coinbase in 2012, some concerns have been raised about its safety.

The history of the platform

To make a long story very short, Coinbase was founded by Brian Armstrong And Fred Ehrsam in San Francisco; since its inception, the objective of the platform was to simplify access to the world of cryptocurrencies and make the purchase process, (a bit like Windows 1.0 was a way to make DOS commands “easier”, similarly) selling and storing them more accessible and safe for common users.

Over the years, this cryptocurrency platform gained the trust of investors and secured several key partnerships in the financial sector; these partners are currently 26 and you can consult the list on Partnerbase.

Is it a reliable platform?

Coinbase it is considered one of the most reliable and secure exchanges in the world of cryptocurrencies. The platform has implemented advanced security measures, including two-factor authentication (2FA) for user accounts and secure storage of cryptocurrency private keys in offline mode. Additionally, Coinbase is regulated in multiple jurisdictions, helping to build user trust and ensure compliance with financial regulations.

It must always be reiterated that that no platform is immune to potential risks and problems; Coinbase has been subject to temporary service outages (but you'll see that later) during periods of high market volatility, even as the company has worked to improve its infrastructure to minimize such inconveniences.

Coinbase uses robust security measures to protect its users from the risk of losing funds or data to hackers; to name a few, Coinbase stores over 90% of its customers' funds in what is called “cold storage”. In this context, “cold” indicates offline storage that is less susceptible to hacker attacks and online theft.

Coinbase users must pass two-factor authentication (2FA) before they can access their accounts, thus reducing the possibility of unauthorized access and compromise of accounts; the platform also offers insurance against theft and cybersecurity breaches.

According to Coinbase itself, the company complies with several regulatory standards, including verification requirements known as Know Your Customer (KYC)anti-money laundering (AML) policies, and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations, the latter affecting the issuing and trading of securities.

Risks in using this platform

As with any financial service, there are risks associated withusing Coinbase; the main concern concerns (and it is quite obvious) the security of the accounts, with the possibility of targeted cyber attacks and phishing.

Users should take care to keep their login credentials secure and enable two-factor authentication to reduce the risk of unauthorized access.

Additionally, the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies can lead to significant fluctuations in digital asset values; Investors should be aware of this risk and carefully consider their risk tolerance before engaging in trading on Coinbase.

Pros and cons summarized

To make a long story short about pros and cons of the platformthe pros:

Easy to use for beginners . Both the Coinbase website and app are intuitive and user-friendly, guiding customers through the purchasing process, sale or exchange of their cryptocurrencies .

. Both the Coinbase website and app are intuitive and user-friendly, guiding customers through the purchasing process, . It offers a wide selection of cryptocurrencies . Users can trade over 240 different cryptocurrencies on the platform.

. Users can trade on the platform. Possibility of earning. Coinbase offers passive income opportunities allowing customers to enroll in Coinbase Learning Reward courses or earn interest on their balances.

But they are also there some cons:

High commissions: Coinbase transaction fees they are higher than other trading platforms.

Coinbase transaction fees Customer service leaves something to be desired. Coinbase has earned a bad reputation for its poor customer servicelacks urgency in resolving safety issues or complaints.

Some cybersecurity issues faced by Coinbase

Over the course of over 11 years of activity, Coinbase has suffered two major data breaches. In October 2021, cyber criminals have identified a flaw in Coinbase's account recovery process via SMS and by exploiting the vulnerability, they were able to access at least 6,000 Coinbase accounts and transfer funds associated with them to external cryptocurrency wallets; Fortunately, Coinbase was prompt in fixing the security flaw and refunding its customers.

The latest security breach was carried out in February 2023 by a hacker group called 0ctopus; Cybercriminals sent SMS messages to Coinbase employees urging them to click on a link and log into their accounts to receive an important message.

An employee thought this was a legitimate request and provided their credentials; However, hackers soon discovered that all employee accounts were protected by two-factor authentication (2FA).

Determined to carry out the fraud, the hackers used voice phishing and convinced the employee to show them the dashboard (essentially a social engineering attack) with company communication tools and employee contact informationbut fortunately the hackers were stopped by Coinbase's security team before they managed to access customer data.

Is the platform wallet safe?

Coinbase digital wallets are considered safe because they are “100% yours”, which means that the company itself cannot access it.

This type of blockchain wallet gives users full control over the private keys used to access their cryptocurrencies; the user must create a master password to open their account, and only those who know the password can access the funds.

However, this security feature comes with a disadvantage: if the user loses or forgets their master password, they lose access to the crypto funds stored in the wallet.

Coinbase stores user data, application information, and wallet addresses in offline wallets, less susceptible to online threats and hacker attacks than those online; Users' private keys are protected with encryption AES-256known for its high level of security.

Remember that it is always advisable store your cryptocurrencies in a digital wallet that is physically present somewhere where you can access it rather than leaving them on the exchange, as your funds are more susceptible to theft or online fraud when they remain online.

Make your account as secure as possible

To make their Coinbase account as secure as possible, users should adopt some recommended security practices:

Two-factor authentication (2FA) : Enable and use two-factor authentication for an additional level of security when logging into your account .

: Enable and use two-factor authentication for an additional level of . Secure email address : Make sure the email address associated with your Coinbase account is secure and accessible only by the legitimate user, for example, create an address with some secure provider (like Protonmail), but which you only know .

: Make sure the email address associated with your Coinbase account is secure and accessible only by the legitimate user, . Account monitoring : Regularly monitor your account activity for any suspicious activity and promptly report to Coinbase .

: Regularly monitor your account activity for any suspicious activity . Offline storage : Consider the option of store cryptocurrencies in an offline hardware wallet instead of on the platform for greater security, it should be noted that offline the operating system is quite irrelevant, as long as only you have physical access to it .

: Consider the option of instead of on the platform for greater security, it should be noted that offline . Safety education: Stay informed about best safety practices and be wary of phishing attempts or online scams.

In conclusion, Coinbase offers a reliable platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, but users must be aware of the potential risks and take security measures to protect their accounts and digital assets.

Cryptocurrency security is a shared responsibility between the platform and users, and awareness and prudence play a crucial role in safely managing digital investments.