Coin, three funds coming for the relaunch. Boom in revenues, but the well-known debt remains

The historic chain of department stores Coin is looking for new investors to support a relaunch phase. Currently, the entry into the capital of a fund or an industrial group operating in the same sector is being discussed.

The aim is to strengthen the current shareholding structure, which includes entrepreneurs such as Stephen BeraldoCEO of Ovs, and Mark Marchihead of Excelite. Among the potential investors, names such as Pillarstone and Europa Investimenti emerge, both interested in supporting the new industrial plan, now in the definition phase.

At the same time, the department store industry is experiencing a period of stagnation that has seen significant movements such as the $2.6 billion merger between Saks And Neiman Marcus in the United States, with Amazon among the investors.

Although it expects to close 2023 with 280 million euros in revenue and a positive operating margin, Coin faces a debt of around 80 million. To manage this situation, a negotiated resolution of the crisis has been initiated, assisted by Matteo Cosmi, an expert in restructuring and former CEO of Salterswhile the advice is recommended by Andrea Gabolaaccountant at the Ranalli Studio and associates.

KPMG is working to define the strategic plan and shareholder strengthening. Several expressions of interest have been received from financial and industrial investors, with negotiations at an advanced stage and due diligence underway. The current shareholders are evaluating the possibility of participating in a capital increase to support the relaunch.