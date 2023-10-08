A new crowdfund effort plans to capture our collective love of electronic tabletop games and “immortalize the impact of these mini-arcade experiences” in a “high-quality coffee table style hardback book.”

From game collectible company Numskull, Coin-Ops to Table-Tops: The Essential Electronic Games boasts around 200 pages and will pair bespoke photography with a detailed rundown of some of gaming’s most enduring electronic tabletop games. It also aims to “preserve not just the games, but the very essence of a past generation’s exuberance, reminding us that pixels and memories are forever intertwined.”

From Coin-ops to Table-Tops: The essential electronic game guide

“We will embark on a journey to resurrect the history of nostalgic electronic tabletops,” Numskull explains. “Through a compelling narrative, we’ll unravel their profound impact over gaming history.

“Coupled with unseen, intimate images, painting a vivid canvas of the past, we will ensure these cherished relics receive the homage they deserve. This unfolds from the front cover to the expanse of game pages themselves.”

The book has been written by Premier PR’s head of games, Mike Diver, a former senior editor and co-founder of VICE’s Waypoint website and former head of content at GAMINGbible. Contributors include Ashens, Brandon Salt, John Hancock, Jason Bradbury, Nostalgia Nerd, and Slope’s Games Room.

The crowdfund efforts have currently secured half of the £25K goal courtesy of 380 backers. There are around three weeks still to go.

For more information or to contribute to the project, head on over to the From Coin-Ops to Table-Tops: The Essential Electronic Games Kickstarter page.