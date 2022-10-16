A new currency Mexican is offered through online stores for almost 100 thousand pesos due to a small error.

Bliss “currency of the future” appears to have been issued in the year 2122due to a minting error.

Due to its rarity, sellers offer it on electronic commerce platforms, in this case Free marketwhere a seller offers it in 90 thousand pesos.

It must be considered that the price at which this “currency of the future” it is not the nominal value, which is expressed in the 2-peso coin itself.

The coin is offered at a higher price hoping that coin collectors and numismatic stores will find this piece for its unique characteristics.

Characteristics of the “coin of the future” of 2 pesos

the coins of 2 pesos began to circulate on January 1, 1996, the “currency of the future“in particular, that it has a minting error on date, it was minted in 2022.

The coin belongs to Family C, has a diameter of 23.0 mm and a weight of 5.19 grams.

On the obverse it has the National Coat of Arms with the legend “ESTADOS UNIDOS MEXICANOS”, forming the upper semicircle.

While on the reverse it presents on the right side the face value two “2”, in the upper field the year of minting, in the right field in the center, the symbol of the Mexican Mint “M°”. As the main motif, a stylization of the Ring of the Days of the Stone of the Sun.

The coin has a bronze-aluminum alloy composition in the central part of the coin. It is composed of 92% copper, 6% aluminum and 2% nickel.

We recommend you read:

While its perimeter ring is made of a stainless steel alloy. Between 16% and 18% of the coin is chrome. 0.75% is nickel, 0.12% carbon, 1% silicon, 1% manganese, 0.03% sulfur, 0.04% phosphorus, and the rest iron.