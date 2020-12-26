Singer Monetochka (real name – Elizaveta Gyrdymova) married her producer Viktor Isaev. The performer herself announced this on her page in Instagram Saturday, December 26th.

“Today I got married,” the singer wrote. She accompanied her post with a photograph, which depicts the hands of the spouses, decorated with wedding rings: they are engraved with the inscription Love blind (Love is blind).

In the comments, Monetochka’s subscribers congratulated the newlyweds, wishing them happiness. “At least some kind of joy”, “Happy for you”, “Warmest congratulations!” – users wrote.

Earlier, Monetochka spoke about the deception of the former manager and, especially for the show “vDud”, performed a new track about Vladimir Putin. The artist noted that she had lived without Putin for only two years of her life and it would be interesting for her to live with a different president.