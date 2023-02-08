Genoa – Feliciana Maresca and Martina Mosca, respectively two employees of MSC and Fincantieri, are the godmothers of the “Explore II” at the coin ceremony, an ancient auspicious ritual which consists in hiding a coin in the hull of the ship under construction. In this case there are two coins, and they were welded a few minutes ago to the second building block of the ship. The first prototype of the Explora Journeys company, the “Explora I” is currently being completed at Fincantieri in Monfalcone: it will set sail this year.

The ceremony was attended by the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, who recalled how “the State is investing 600 million euros” for the expansion of the shipyard. “Right now we are about to launch the new port regulatory plan, it will happen in the next year, year and a half – he says Paul Emilio Signorini, president of the ports of Genoa and Savona -. It is important in this planning activity to have a partner like MSC, due to the completeness of the investments that the group has in our port. It is important to interact with a subject so deeply rooted on the world stage, perhaps more so than other subjects who, although deserving, do not have the diversification that MSC has”.

“Explora II is the first MSC ship in Sestri Ponente, the Explora ships are very important, four luxury units for 2.2 billion, for a total of 3.5 billion if the four units on order are joined by two other units on which we recently concluded an agreement. With related industries, it will be 15 billion with an important impact on the occupation of the territory. The next ships will be gas-powered, while the last two, those covered by the recent agreement, will be hydrogen-powered. With MSC, we are making our way towards a zero-emission ship,” said MSC Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago.

“Genoa is the port where we move the most passengers in the world – Vago adds -. These four ships are Made in Genoa, and will be delivered from 2024, guaranteeing an average employment of 2,500 people in the shipyard and related industries for two years for each ship. We have negotiated for two more Explora 5 ships and Explora 6 will rise to three billion, and the impact on the Ligurian economy will be 15 billion. Sace plays a crucial role for shipyards: the partnership between MSC and Fincantieri has generated orders for 10 ships and 7 billion euros with a fallout of 30 billion euros. An activity that must now be preserved, and the support of the public is decisive for supporting innovation and technologies on cruise ships. Public support is important for developing technologies that start from cruises – our industrial plan is to reach net zero emissions by 2050 – and they can be transferred to other sectors”. Vago reminded Signorini of the need to start as soon as possible the electrification of the quay, and he recalled that depots and supplies must be planned in the face of the new fuels. Vago also announced that MSC Cruises’ Food and Beverage decision has been elevated to general management of supplies (Procurement): “This confirms our commitment to Genoa, a city where we also need 50,000 square meters for logistics management , for this reason we have presented our offer on a part of the former Ilva areas, but without absolutely wanting to compromise the production of steel”.

“The synergy between public and private is giving great results here – says the Ligurian governor, John Toti -. Genoa is betting on the future, with millions of euros. Which means work, well-being and freedom for the area. People who were born, raised and studied in this area work on this ship. We combine luxury, tourism, the engineering sector, technology: this ceremony holds a piece of our past, a lot of our present and a lot of our future. There are no, and I am thinking of the theme of areas, incompatibilities between sectors, but instead there may be synergies”.