Coil | Kela: Reimbursement of the costs of medical care received abroad will change

Abroad reimbursement of the costs of medical care received will change. Vastedes Kela reimburses the costs of seeking treatment on their own at a maximum of what similar treatment would have cost in the customer’s own welfare area in Finland.

According to Kela, compensation can be obtained for costs incurred in an EU or EEA country, Switzerland or Great Britain. The treatment must correspond to the treatment given in Finland.

If the treatment in question requires a referral in Finland, the customer also needs a referral abroad, Kela informs.

For treatment can apply abroad independently or with prior permission. In the past, Kela has reimbursed the costs of seeking self-care treatment incurred abroad according to the same principles as the costs incurred in private medical treatment in Finland.

The changes will take effect retroactively from January 1, 2023.