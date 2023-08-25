Friday, August 25, 2023
Coil compensation | Uutissuomalainen: According to Grahn-Laasonen, Kela compensations will be increased by the turn of the year at the latest

August 25, 2023
According to the minister, the increase in Kela compensations will free up resources from public healthcare queues.

Government intends to increase Kela compensation at the latest at the turn of the year, says the Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok) In an interview with Uutissuomalaiken.

According to him, Kela compensations will be increased significantly in certain services. According to the minister, the increases are focused on basic health care.

“The previous government cut Kela compensation almost to nothing. It was the wrong move in a situation where we have long queues at the health center, medical debt caused by the corona and a challenging start for welfare areas. This is a correction for that,” Grahn-Laasonen tells Uutissuomalai.

According to him, the increase in Kela compensations frees up resources from public healthcare queues and relieves pressure from welfare areas.

Government has reserved a total of 335 million euros for increasing Kela compensations.

According to the minister, a completely new Kela compensation model will be introduced at the beginning of 2025 at the latest.

Grahn-Laasonen also tells Uutissuomalaini that drug use rooms are not included in the government’s program and are therefore not on the work list.

