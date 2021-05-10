Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi yesterday held a Ramadan council through visual communication technology, under the slogan “Cohesive Society”. Several axes were highlighted that dealt with the role of the department, the social sector, places of worship, societies and clubs belonging to the communities in creating a cohesive and interconnected society capable of facing challenges. And crises, in a way that embodies the aspirations and directives of the wise leadership to work on stability and societal cohesion in the face of all difficulties, especially the urgent ones.

Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, and a number of representatives of the social sector, places of worship, clubs and societies belonging to communities in Abu Dhabi participated in the council, in addition to the department’s employees.

Within the framework of the first axis, Al Dhaheri explained that community cohesion is a life necessity, especially in societies that witness cultural and intellectual diversity, due to its role in promoting communication and integration between community members and a sense of belonging within the framework of national values ​​that accommodate cultural richness and ethnic and religious diversity, and are able to create a safe environment. For all components of society, and that this goal represents a major and vital pillar in the social agenda that we seek to achieve continuously in cooperation with the social sector in the emirate.

He stressed that since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, places of worship, clubs and societies belonging to the communities in Abu Dhabi have been able to prove their interaction and effectiveness in society to address the pandemic, by urging people to join hands in achieving visions and uniting the efforts that we are working on in cooperation with the social sector in the emirate, whether through Contributions to volunteer work or donations and urging communities to participate in vaccination campaigns, and other various initiatives, which led to the achievement of the highest indicators of the UAE’s arrival to the first places in the world in the field of confronting the epidemic, and the commitment to precautionary measures by physical distancing, or the high turnout for taking doses The vaccine, to reach safety and return to normal life. The second axis in the session also dealt with the topic of the role of shared human values ​​in promoting social cohesion, and it was presented by Bishop Urado Sarkis of the Armenian Church, and Reverend Bishoy Fakhri of the Coptic Orthodox Church in Abu Dhabi, where they emphasized that reaching cohesion is a reflection of the societal maturity achieved by the state The UAE over the past years, through its continuous endeavor to unify efforts among all members of society. The third axis dealt with the role of associations in enhancing communication between communities and the local community to achieve community cohesion, in which Dr. Ali Zayed Barima, President of the Sudanese Social Club, and Khaled Al Bashaira – Vice President of the Jordanian Society, spoke in it.