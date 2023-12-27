Cognitive impairment among preschool children born very early can be predicted as early as the time of discharge from care neonatal. This is what emerges from a study by Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, and University College Cork, Ireland.

The results of research were published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Cognitive damage in newborns: here's what the new study explains

Based on data from the Swedish Newborn Quality Register, researchers mapped 90 characteristics during pregnancy, birth and neonatal care of Swedish babies born prematurely, in pregnancy weeks 22-31.

Researchers used machine learning (AI) to identify the most important risk factors for cognitive impairment and delayed cognitive development. In total, the study included 1,062 very premature babies with an average birth weight of 880 grams, all of whom underwent psychological testing for cognitive outcomes at age 2.

Using machine learning, 64 out of 90 traits, neonatal conditions and exposures were excluded as they were not associated with the child's future development and any cognitive impairment.

By analyzing the remaining 26 risk factors in a predictive model, 19 of 20 (93%) very preterm infants who would later show delayed cognitive development could be identified at the time of discharge from the NICU.

It is already known that children born very prematurely are at risk of later cognitive damage. However, it is currently difficult to predict at an individual level which children are most at risk and which would benefit most from preventive interventions.

“This is an important step towards tailor-made preventive interventions for the most needy children already at the time of discharge from the neonatal intensive care unit. Effective help is available today, but it is often resource-intensive and therefore may not be available to everyone.

Therefore, new prediction tools like the one we have developed are needed,” said Mikael Norman, professor of pediatrics in the Department of Clinical Sciences, Intervention and Technology, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden and principal investigator of the study on cognitive impairment in newborns. .

Of all children screened, 231 children (21%) screened positive for cognitive developmental delay at age 2 years. In addition to known risk factors such as low birth weight, male sex, and neonatal brain hemorrhage; non-Scandinavian language spoken at home, prolonged ventilatory treatment, and failure to breastfeed at discharge from neonatal care were identified as important risk factors for cognitive impairment and delayed cognitive development 2 years after discharge.

The study was based on the follow-up program established by the Swedish Neonatal Society for very premature babies and reporting to the Swedish Neonatal Quality Register for Newborn Care. The data analysis was carried out in collaboration with Professor Deirdre Murray, Dr Andrea Bowe and Professor Gordon Lightbody at the INFANT research centre, University College Cork, Cork, Ireland, and Professor Anthony Staines at Dublin City University , Ireland.