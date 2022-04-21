Arriving at a certain age, some people become alarmed about their cognitive conditions because they may struggle to remember a name or a date and wonder if it is a simple sign of advancing age or a real one. cognitive impairmentcomparable to Alzheimer’s disease and if it is appropriate to start with the diagnostic investigation.

Cognitive impairment: how it is recognized and when it is appropriate to investigate

Ryan Schroeder, a neuropsychologist at the University of Kansas Medical Center-Wichitapractices tests that examine memory, reasoning, problem solving, use of language and other parameters that help specialists understand what is happening to the patient and if there is the onset of cognitive impairment.

“If you were to meet me, for example, for an evaluation“Said Schroeder,”You would probably spend about four hours of your life with me, talking to me, taking tests. After I’m done, I sit down with you and review the results and determine if: Is this normal aging? Is this is mild cognitive impairment? Is this is dementia? “

According to Schroeder, almost all of us become forgetful with age: “Biologically, our brains are growing and developing until the age of 25 or 30. So our brain is getting old“, he said. “We see a very, very slow decline in many thinking skills, including memory. We don’t wake up one day and say I feel different. But you might wake up at 60 and think, ‘Dude, my memory isn’t quite as sharp as it used to be,’ just because it’s a gradual change, but it’s a change. “

For example: a person who goes to the supermarket at the age of 20 would probably be able to remember a list of 10 items without writing them down. But at 60, he probably needs a written list. It’s normal.

What if after shopping, you are asked to list what 10 items are? What if one is then tested on those 10 words?

“Kind of a tough baseball field“Said Schroeder,”if you are 65 and remember 10 it’s great. But seven or so are probably quite realistic. So, if after chatting, you’re asked, “Hey, by the way, now tell me again what those words were.” If you initially remembered seven, you should probably be able to memorize at least five or six 30 minutes after being distracted. But if the difficulty starts to matter, it will probably be something more than normal aging ”.

The older you get, the less likely you are to remember. Both memory lapses and the risk of Alzheimer’s and cognitive impairment increase with age. In fact, age is the main risk factor for Alzheimer’s. That said, the neurologist Suzanne Schindler, researcher at the Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center of Washington University in St. Louisgave some advice.

“So the key thing to remember is that everyone has memory lapses“, he said. “We have more memory lapses when we are stressed, when we are sick, when we try to do many things at the same time. When people come to my clinic, it is usually when there has been a change, or there is no clear reason why they are struggling. For example, we all lose our keys or cell phone from time to time. But if we have missed it multiple times in the last month, or we have missed appointments, or we keep repeating questions to people in a different way than in the past, then that’s when people start to worry. “

If an individual has occasional memory or thinking problems and this does not affect their daily life, they might first visit a family doctor for a shorter evaluation.

“If anyone has memory and thinking problems“Said Schindler,”and they are progressively worsening and starting to affect the ability to do things that before you were able to do without difficulty, as if you were having problems using your computer, mobile phone or maybe driving difficulties, or you are unable to writing checks without making mistakes, this is definitely a level where someone needs to be assessed ”.

The neurologist Russell Swerdlowdirector of the KU Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centerhe deepened the point: “I think what people care about is something that changesSwerdlow said. “Why is it changing? Will it get worse? And what can we do about it? And I would say that people might be worried ”.

“If someone feels that their cognition is changing to the point of wanting to talk to their doctor, they probably should. There is nothing wrong with talking to your doctor. Maybe they’ll end up being diagnosed, or maybe they’ll end up being told, “You know, we’re not seeing anything. We are not seeing a problem, but we will keep an eye on it ‘”.

In numerous cases, mild cognitive impairment is found to be caused by something completely other than Alzheimer’s, such as obstructive sleep apnea or drugs that impair memory, depression, or other disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. Vascular problems such as undetected strokes can be a cause, as can a vitamin B12 deficiency or mood disturbances.

When these problems are treated, the mild cognitive impairment can often go away. Schroeder explained: “If a neighbor asked me, I would say, ‘If you are concerned about your memory or cognition, have it checked. At least you’ll know what’s going on instead of asking yourself every day… wondering every time a memory accident happens – oh my God, what’s going on here? ”.

“And there’s a chance it’s something that’s addressable, it’s treatable. If it isn’t, you can find ways, hopefully, to slow down the changes. But at least you will know what is happening “concluded the expert.