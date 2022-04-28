“Today, treatments are not chosen the same way for all patientsfor this reason we speak of ‘tailored’ care, a concept that corresponds to the so-called personalized medicine. Over the decades some knowledge has been achieved, above all biological, molecular and genetic which make it possible to apply the same treatments to patients suffering from the same pathology, and to patients suffering from different pathologies the same treatments, based on the genetic, biological makeup of the disease of the individual patient. Let’s talk about targeted therapies that try to solve the problem of the individual patient because he has that specific genetic mutation, but developing these drugs has a higher cost ”. Like this Francesco Cognettipresident of Foce (Federation of oncologists, cardiologists and hematologists) speaking at the event ‘Unparalleled science: rethinking medicine today’, a debate to reflect on the book ‘Unparalleled science: medicine, doctors, sick’, written by the philosopher of medicine Ivan Cavicchi for Castelvecchi Editore.

At the meeting organized in Rome with the unconditional contribution of Boiron, there were Filippo Anelli, president of Fnomceo, Maria Luisa Agneni, pulmonologist and coordinator of the Non-Conventional Medicine Commission of the Omceo in Rome, Maria Domenica Castellone, researcher and doctor, group leader to the Senate of the 5 Star Movement, member of the Permanent Health and Hygiene Commission and Silvia Nencioni, President and CEO of Boiron Italia.

On the need to help medicine to ‘rethink’ and, therefore, to ‘rediscover the lost harmony between medicine and society’ – as Cavicchi writes in his essay – Cognetti has no doubts: “Medicine is in crisis becauseas raised and specified by Cavicchi in his book, there is some confusion between medicine and healthcare; political decisions are often based on health-related choices and do not take into account medicine, which is quite another thing and should instead inspire all political, strategic and organizational choices. Medicine encompasses and includes the evolution of scientific progress, health should be nothing more than the practical application of organizational models and rules of the health system which, however, must respond to the logic of science and medicine “.

Cognetti then recalled: “50 years ago medicine was not what it is today, very few tools available from the point of view of modern radiology, molecular biology did not even exist. We doctors had the physical examination, anamnesis and little Today, however, we are able not only to define the exact nature and prognosis of many diseases, but we have the possibility to adapt the therapeutic tools to the pathology of which the individual patient is a carrier. And I am referring to molecular biology and its applications in the clinic which have produced enormous successes in terms of survival and mortality “.

“Medicine has changed, healthcare has changed – claimed the oncologist – it hasn’t changed with the same pace and speed. The pandemic has also exacerbated the critical issues that health care has had for years. The problem of our health care is to give dignity to hospitals and to the figure of the doctor in the hospital. We have the highest mortality from Covid among all European countries and the highest mortality from non-Covid diseases in the last two years. Unfortunately, this is the result of a lack of health planning and a lack of adaptation of our health care ”, she concluded.