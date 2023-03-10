Aosta – A Genoese mountaineer died at the Parini hospital in Aosta due to the traumas sustained in a mountain accident that took place late yesterday morning. Francesco Torrazza, a 58-year-old plumber residing in via Premanico Superiore, in San Desiderio, it fell from the icefall called the Polar Ocean, in the Grauson valley, in Cogne. According to an initial reconstruction, the expert climber was climbing the face solo, and therefore was not tied up, when suddenly, perhaps due to the passage in a point where the snow was too soft to allow the crampons to anchor, he flew down about thirty meters. A scene witnessed by other “ice climbers” who were facing the same route as him. They were the ones who raised the alarm, causing the helicopter of the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue to intervene.

Torrazza was unconscious at the foot of the icefall, but was still alive. His conditions were desperate, but he seemed to react to the doctor’s first aid and so he was hoisted onto the aircraft with a winch and taken to Aosta, where his heart stopped beating in the early afternoon. In the emergency room they tried in every way to revive him, but the medical team had to give up. The traumas sustained in the fall had caused devastating damage that left no escape for the craftsman who loves high altitudes.

The icefall known with the name Polar Ocean it is located about two thousand meters high along the Grauson valley. For expert ice climbers like Torrazza it is not a difficult excursion, but having tackled the climb alone was probably the mistake that cost the life of the plumber from San Desiderio. The fifty-eight year old gave the mountain the name you, so much to be one of the instructors of the mountaineering school of Cai Liguria “Bartolomeo Figari”. “He didn’t like risk, he was of few words and when he was engaged in an excursion he preferred to remain silent”, say the friends of the regional section of the Italian Alpine Club of Galleria Mazzini. That they interrupted a meeting to remember their missing friend. Above all for one detail: «he was almost two meters tall, when he was in a group it was impossible not to notice him».

Torrazza had arrived in Valle d’Aosta in recent days together with his wife to tackle the Grauson valley. A task that he had studied in detail. He had left Cogne early in the morning alone and had started tackling the icefall. The crash happened when he was about halfway there, witnesses said. The fifty-eight year old would have lost the support of the crampon, falling. The suspicion is that he placed his foot in a point where the snow was not compact (but this is an aspect to be clarified). He lost his balance and that was the end of him. He was married to Sabrina Costa and was the father of two girls, one aged 22 and another aged 17.

In the summer of 2020, still in Valle d’Aosta, two other Genoese mountaineers lost their lives: Giuseppe “Pino” Lorusso and Marco Contri, respectively 66 and 67 years old. The accident had occurred on July 15 on the famous Kuffner ridge, on the French side of the Mont Blanc massif. The two had fallen for about two hundred meters after leaving the Turin refuge, ending up on the north side of Mont Maudit at an altitude of 4100 metres. On 12 July 2019, on the same side of Mont Blanc, another tragic accident had seen the death of two other Genoese: firefighters Giovanni Mantero and Bruno Canepa. Mantero had died instantly, while Canepa had fought in the hospital for over a month, before shutting down like his colleague. —