Cogne reopens, lockdown ended 28 days after flood

Cogne comes out of the isolation that began with the flood of June 29. This is what theHandle. At 7.04, regional road 47, the only ordinary road connection, was reopened to traffic: frantic days of work have in fact allowed the serious damage suffered to be repaired.

The summer season in Cogne can now start again: hotels, restaurants and shops are ready to welcome visitors. Suppliers and employees of the accommodation facilities arrived in town between yesterday and Wednesday.

Up to 48 vehicles worked simultaneously to restore the road to Cogne for 27 days, 14 of which worked 24 hours a day, coordinated by the Regional Civil Protection and managed by the Regional Department of Public Works.