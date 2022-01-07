Cogne, Annamaria Franzoni: the return to the villa after 20 years

Annamaria Franzoni is back in villa of Cogne 20 years after the tragedy. The woman was convicted of murder of his son, the little one Samuel, and served his sentence (10 years with the pardon). It has been free since 2019. For the first time since the dramatic event – reads the Corriere della Sera – it has decided to return to those places in the company of her husband and two children. The family spent the New Year’s in that house, which became sadly famous for the murder of the child, who was 3 years old at the time. Yesterday La Stampa reported that the woman, now owner of a farm in Monteacuto Valais, on the Emilian Apennines, the land where she was born, she arrived with her husband in Cogne and stayed there for a few days, from 30 December to 3 January.

At the midnight on 31 – continues the Corriere – the couple fired two barrels, nothing else. The next day they sunbathed in the garden, never going to town. They always had lunch and dinner at home, lighting the fireplace. In February the same Annamaria Franzoni had reported in the courtroom of Aosta the existence of a “macabre tourism” to the villa, appearing as a witness and a civil party during a trial for trespass against a journalist and a telecine operator, who were later acquitted.

