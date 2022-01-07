Gemdrops has released a trailer dedicated to the DLC characters that will be released for COGEN: Sword of Rewind.

Simultaneously with the launch of the game, three packages will be released that will allow us to play as Akasha, Yuji Otori And Copen, protagonist of the series GUNVOLT Chronicles. The three packages, released separately, will also include a new stage and a specific story for each character, but we will be able to use all three for any level in the game.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that COGEN: Sword of Rewind will be available from January 27 on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more information on the title in our previous article. Good vision.

COGEN: Sword of Rewind – DLC Trailer

Source: Gemdrops Street Gematsu