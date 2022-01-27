Gemdrops shared a new roughly two-minute in-depth trailer for his latest title, COGEN: Sword of Rewindpublished yesterday on Steam and today, January 27on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

We remind you that the game is available in digital delivery on all platforms, while a physical version, published in the West by Limited Run Games, is scheduled for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in the near future. As for the language, you can choose between: English, Chinese (traditional and simplified), Korean, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese. Below you can find the trailer published by Gemdrops.

COGEN: Sword of Rewind – Overview Trailer

