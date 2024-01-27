Santo Stefano Magra – Blitz by the forestry police inside the headquarters of the Ma.Ris cooperative of Santo Stefano Magra. An area in the back was seized, in which at least ten cubic meters of special waste were irregularly deposited. The investigation is ongoing and the military is tight-lipped. The complaint made against Ma.Ris is certainly known: an uncontrolled deposit of dangerous waste has occurred, and as regards the ongoing investigations, the investigators believe there may also be used oils. But in these hours we are proceeding to verify their presence.

The same dispute also concerns the large mass of waste coming from cemeteries and exhumations. In fact, in the area behind the warehouse, the quantity of material present is impressive, including bags, materials of all kinds and disused mortuaries. The Foresters showed up at the beginning of yesterday morning and seized the (prohibited) external storage area, finding maximum collaboration from both the managers and workers of the cooperative. In essence, the waste would not have been managed correctly according to the procedures in force. And by evaluating all the elements in the process of acquisition, the judicial authority will then decide on the matter, because a clear management of the materials outside the authorization parameters has nevertheless been verified.

From a practical point of view, that waste must not and cannot be kept in an open area exposed to rain, which is an agent capable of multiplying the spread of any truly dangerous presences, moreover (the Foresters have been clear on this), not yet ascertained. To explain what happened to Ma. Ris, here is the board member Stefano Ambrosini who was directly present on site. «It's true, we are not authorized to collect this type of waste outside our operating base and we have quietly admitted our fault – he states -. Unfortunately in the last period, with respect to cemetery waste we have been dealing with ua huge amount and which is going beyond the capabilities of our workforce, considering that we follow several graveyards in the Province. And so we struggle to dispose of them immediately as it should be. Let's say that while waiting to cover the trips with the burning systems, we temporarily placed them behind the depot, but we couldn't do otherwise”.

No reference to used oils. The collection in cemeteries, however, concerns the materials deriving from exhumations. Technically, from those tombs and niches that are expired or 40-50 years old or even more, the coffins are extracted, the remains of the deceased are recovered and destined for ossuaries or in the presence of still living relatives, in other places of conservation. Then everything else is recovered, including wood, zinc and other materials, which must be immediately destined for burning in places prepared in every respect. A costly administrative fine is on the way.

— © ALL RIGHTS RESERVED