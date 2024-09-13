An unusual and terrifying incident occurred last Thursday, September 12, in the city of Araguaína, Brazil, located in the north of the state. A coffin with a corpse inside fell in the middle of a busy avenue after breaking away from the funeral car that was transporting it, leaving passers-by stunned and dismayed.

An accident recorded by security cameras



The unexpected event took place on Santos Dumont Avenue, in the Rodoviário area. Security cameras in nearby shops captured the exact moment in which The funeral home’s vehicle, making a turn, caused the rear door to open, allowing the casket to slide out onto the pavement. Within seconds, a bus traveling directly behind the hearse had to brake sharply to avoid the coffin.

Upon noticing the macabre incident, several pedestrians approached the scene and noticed that the coffin contained a body. They acted immediately, removing the coffin from the road to avoid further accidents. Minutes later, the funeral car returned to retrieve the fallen coffin.

A mechanical failure caused the accident



The Saafa Group, the funeral company responsible for the transfer, issued a statement explaining the causes of the incident.

According to the company, “there was a failure in the equipment holding the vehicle’s trailer, specifically in a safety pawl.” This device loosened due to the vibrations of the moving car, causing the coffin to come loose and end up in the avenue.

In its note, the funeral home added: “We clarify that Grupo Saafa always values ​​providing dignity and care to the loved one of any family member who needs our services. We leave our doors open for any possible clarification.”

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

