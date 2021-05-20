Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Alessandro Coffe of the Emirates team gave a strong performance in the eleventh stage of Tour Italy, the young Italian managed to win second place in the race that was held on a 162 km track, from Perugia to Monalachino, with a cobbled sector at the last 70 km.

Covey emerged in the race, as the strongest rider in the advanced group, which included 10 riders, as he managed to advance for 12 minutes from the main group, before Coffee was able to surpass his competitors in the last ten kilometers of the race.

Covey reached the last kilometer alongside his rival Mauro Schmid «Kebika-Assos», where the latter was able, thanks to his strong performance, to overtake Covey and grab the first place in the race, so that Coffey came in second place, narrowly ahead of his opponent, thus ensuring that he climbed the podium in Tour Italy during his first participation in it.

Alessandro Covey said: I was optimistic about my performance after joining the advanced group, although I had a bad start to the season, as I suffered a number of injuries, so I am happy with my return, and I feel enthusiastic and optimistic, and in the cycling we face feelings of winning and losing, and even though I lost first place, I do not regret my performance, I did my best, and there is still a long way to go in touring Italy, and I am trying to achieve a better result in the coming stages.

The riders are now preparing to participate in the twelfth and longest stage of this year’s Tour of Italy, which is taking place on a 212 km mountain course, from Siena to Banu di Romana.