On its second day, the “World of Coffee 2024” exhibition hosted a group of events, activities and workshops that attracted visitors and those interested in coffee, its products, industry and trade.

The coffee preparation competitions continued, in addition to the presentations presented by the participating companies and brands at the “Roasters Village” and “Brew Bar” pavilions, while the “Cabinet Room” pavilion provided the opportunity to learn about various types of coffee.

The World of Coffee, which was organized by DXB Live, the arm for providing integrated event planning and management services at the Dubai World Trade Center in cooperation with the Specialty Coffee Association, witnessed several lectures by a group of specialists.

Mattia Miato, Head of the Export Department at Mizer Luigi Spa, said that the World of Coffee Exhibition provided the opportunity to showcase products to a wide audience of coffee lovers and coffee preparation experts from all over the world.

In turn, Junior Romero, Content Director at Flava Coffee, stressed the keenness to participate in order to expand access to new markets and strengthen relations with other coffee companies, pointing out to highlight the commitment towards coffee farmers and all stakeholders within the sector, and the keenness to provide High quality products.

The Dubai Coffee Exhibition 2024 will host more than 1,650 international, regional and local companies and brands, showcasing their products and services related to the industry, from green and roasted coffee beans, to devices for preparing their rich and diverse drinks, all the way to providers of roasting, adding flavors and packaging. The list of participants includes 60 companies and brands located in the UAE.

Over the course of its three days, the exhibition will also organize many events, including the “UAE National Barista Championship,” the “National Latte Art Championship,” and the “Coffee Design Awards” and “Best New Product” competitions.