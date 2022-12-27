Coffee pods and capsules banned

Beware of some batches of coffee pods and capsules contaminated by a toxic substance, ochratoxin, a chemical substance produced by some mushrooms and harmful to health. The coffee roasted by some companies, according to the controls of Nas, would have been contaminated by the ochratoxin which, being an extremely resistant substance, is likely to resist even after cooking. Ochratoxin has a nephrotoxic action, ie it acts on the health of the kidneys and has a carcinogenic action so far ascertained in animals, but not yet confirmed in humans.

The lots of coffee pods and capsules withdrawn from the market are as follows:

Consilia, arabica espresso pod, pack 18 x 7 grams (lot 01DD04B)

Consilia, arabica espresso capsule, pack 16 x 7 grams (batch 01ND02B and batch 01ND03B)

Zio d’America, espresso arabica compatible capsules, pack 50 x 5.5 grams (lot 02CD05B)

Zio d’America, espresso arabica compatible capsules, pack of 10 x 5.5 grams (lot 01CD07B)

Caffè Trombetta, the espresso capsules trombetta arabica, pack of 10 x 5.5 grams (batch 02AD07B)

