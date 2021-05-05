The 31 charges against the personnel arrested last week in the city of Potenza, south of Italy, in an anti-mafia operation, included mafia association, murder and extortion. But the most incredible accusation is the one that appears in count 19: the suspects were accused of running a cafeteria within the court.

Every day for more than three years, prosecutors and investigators working on criminal cases drank a cappuccino and ate aubergine parmesan in the courthouse cafeteria, which authorities said was run by a powerful clan of gangsters.

“They were at our house,” said Francesco Curcio, Potenza’s chief prosecutor.

The clan, led by a local family, managed the cafe as a facade, according to court documents, to “potentially launder money and have a base within the district’s highest court of law to obtain information.”

Hidden cameras installed by investigators captured the cafe staff bowing in respect to the head of the family and comforting each other when their right hand was detained on charges of drug traffic, according to prosecutors and court documents.

The revelations of Potenza, capital of the southern region of Basilicata, feed the concern that criminal organizations are getting bigger and bolder.

“It is clear that something is wrong with the anti-mafia controls,” Curcio told a news conference.

The prosecution team’s decision to keep the investigation secret from colleagues for three years has also struck a chord within the court. Curcio acknowledged that it was “a difficult situation from the human point of view.”

The prosecutor of Potenza, Francesco Curcio.

Secrets unveiled

Prosecutors who knew the place was being investigated drank coffee and chatted with staff to keep up appearances. But most did not know.

That meant that the secrets of other cases could have been revealed in front of a cup of espressoacknowledged the prosecution team. But, they said, alerting colleagues in the court would have jeopardized the entire investigation.

The team said it could only hope the other prosecutors were discreet in what they said at the bar.

Some lawyers were unsympathetic.

“Many policemen, prosecutors and carabinieri went to the bar for coffee,” said Davide Pennacchio, a local lawyer. “And who knows how many things they have said?”

Actually, it was an episode starring Pennacchio that helped set the investigation in motion.

The attorney and a partner had competed for the courtroom cafeteria contract and appealed after losing. Later, in a courtroom hall, Pennacchio received from a clan member the warning he was withdrawn, according to court documents.

Investigators who followed up began to suspect that the bar’s property was a front.

Microphones and hidden cameras

Police installed microphones and cameras in the cafe and began wiretapping suspects to get a clearer picture of the family’s activities. Among other things, they said, the clan controlled a video game cafe and was behind a jewelry store robbery from the city.

Prosecutors let the gangsters think they were smarter than the authorities.

“If a criminal from another group goes there and sees that they are running the courthouse cafe,” Curcio said, “he must think: ‘Dude, these guys are alive.’ He added that the “criminal prestige” it was probably the main reason the family had sought control of the cafe.

Basilio Pitasi, a lawyer for Saverio Riviezzi, who prosecutors say is the head of the clan, said the family was not a mafia organization. He added that Riviezzi had already been cleared of charges like these in the past.

Pitasi pointed out that the so-called Riviezzi clan – which according to the authorities ran the café – did not control any territory or operate with “diffuse intimidation”, two elements that, according to him, are essential to define a mafia organization.

Reverend Marcello Cozzi, president of a think tank, the Center for Studies and Research on the South, said that Basilicata’s mafia families, including the Riviezzi, are “young compared to other Italian mafias dating back more than 150 years.”

“But,” he added, “They kill, extort and infiltrate the economy.”

Pennacchio, the lawyer who lost the cafeteria contract, said a friend had found another problem. It was the roast chicken from the restaurant: “Tough as plastic,” he said.

The New York Times, special

Translation: Elisa Carnelli

CB