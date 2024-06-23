When in 2017 Pablo Caballero and Nolo Botana opened the first Hello Coffee In the Madrid neighborhood of Lavapiés, few knew what a specialty coffee was. Now, with the center of Madrid converted into an explosion of cafes that work with this product, their two establishments and the coffee they roast themselves are already references not only in the city, but throughout Spain. One of its strengths is having opted for a friendly image and inclusivity, understanding the value of spreading the word about this high-quality drink and making its consumption easy. The coffees they sell and roast daily come from different origins, with Brazil and Colombia always present – although the varieties and farms change – and some special ones like a geisha – one of the most unique – from Costa Rica. They also make their own blend (blend) and they have decaffeinated options. Twice a year, in its cafes, the drinks menu changes according to the season and reflects one of the clear trends in the world of coffee: the rise of consuming it cold.

Production Assistant: Sara García Pereda. Photography assistant: Maitane Huidobro.

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro in instagram and x.