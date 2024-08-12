Coffee | The price of coffee rose due to the drought in Brazil

Coffee|The cold weather in Brazil increased concern about the success of next year’s coffee harvest. The price of the Arabica variety rose the most in more than a month.

World the price of the most cultivated variety of coffee, arabica, jumped on the world market, as the drought in Brazil increased concerns about the spoilage of the crop.

The contract price of used coffee on the market rose by seven percent due to the cold weather, which is the biggest increase in more than a month.

The economic newspaper tells about it Bloomberg.

In the south There was a slight hailstorm in Brazil last weekend. The temperature did not yet drop so low that it would have damaged the coffee or sugarcane plantations.

However, cold weather is expected in the area again this week. The risk should not be great for coffee plantations, but the market is already in a difficult situation.

Dry weather has threatened the success of next year’s harvest in Brazil.