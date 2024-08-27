Chorus and Toge Production took advantage of the showcase offered by Nintendo’s Indie World to present to the public Coffee Talk Tokyothe new chapter of the visual novel series Coffee Talk.

Will be available for “tasting in 2025” for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, as usual, which you can view in the player below.

As in the previous chapters, in Coffee Talk Tokyo players will take on the role of a barista in an all-night coffee shop, this time located in the alleys of Tokyo, and will listen to humans and fantastic creatures tell their stories. stories of love, loss, joy and sadness.

In the meantime, we will serve delicious classic drinks and others based on local recipes, choosing the ingredients and personally managing the preparation process to ensure an impeccable result.