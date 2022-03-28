He died at the age of 32 Mohammad Fahmithe Indonesian creator and screenwriter of the visual novel Coffee Talk. The news was confirmed by her sister on the developer’s Twitter account; the causes of death were not disclosed.

“Today we received the devastating news about Fahmi“his team said on social media.”May his soul rest in peace and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. May all the good things we shared, the story she wrote, live with us forever. Thanks, Fahmi“.

Fahmi started in the industry as a programmer and designer at Gameloft before focusing on scripting and moving to Toge Productions. Coffee Talk was conceived while working in marketing and public relations for the company and is the publisher’s most successful game to date. So much so that it allowed him to open a new studio, Pikslenesia, where Fahmi worked on several narrative games including What Comes After and Afterlove EP.

Today we received a devastating news that Fahmi, the creator & writer of Coffee Talk, has passed away. May his soul di lui rest in peace, and our hearts are with his family and loved ones. May all the good things he shared, story he wrote, live on with us forever. Thank you, Fahmi. – Coffee Talk ??? (@coffeetalk_game) March 28, 2022

We can not help but express our condolences to the family and his acquaintances.

