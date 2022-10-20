





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The commercialization of the Brazilian coffee crop 2022/23 reached 60% of the projected production until the last day 18, an increase of eight percentage points in the monthly comparison, said consultancy Safras & Mercado, which also indicated a lower forecast. for the country’s harvest in comparison with the survey released in September.

The percentage of sales is lower than that recorded in the same period last year, when it was around 68% of the harvest. But it is slightly above the average of recent years for the period (58%), noted the consultancy.

Safras also said that it revised the 2022/23 production estimate, with the harvest already over, to 57.3 million bags of 60 kg, versus 58.2 million bags in September, when the consultancy had already indicated a lower number. than initially projected due to the effects of climate problems.

According to consultant Gil Barabach, the flow of business remains tied, and the increase of eight percentage points compared to the previous month in sales is much more linked to the downward revision in the size of the crop than to the flow of new sales more intense.

“The lower availability, due to the productive frustration of the 2022 crop, is an important limiting factor for sales”, he added, also citing that producers who needed to make cash made sales.

For the consultant, the fact is that the producer remains on the defensive. But there is also no great aggressiveness on the buyer’s side.

“So much so that the differentials (basis) in FOB exports Brazil even widened a little for some descriptions in the shorter shipment, despite the fall in the NY benchmark”, he indicated.

(By Roberto Samora)







