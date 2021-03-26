The blockage of the Suez Canal due to a grounded container ship could threaten the production of instant coffee, writes Bloomberg.

Vessels with robusta cannot pass through the canal. This variety, for example, is used for the production of Nescafe. The European market will suffer the most from the blocking, the newspaper writes. All coffee of this variety, which is supplied to European countries from East Africa and Asia, goes exactly along the Suez Canal. Experts note that it will take a couple of days to resolve the problem, but the blockage has already caused significant damage to the industry.

Blocking the channel costs world trade $ 9.6 billion a day. The owner of the ship, Ever Given, stuck in the Suez Canal, said the container ship would be floated over the weekend.

Experts saw a benefit for Russia in blocking the channel. First of all, the plug blocks the route of supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe from Qatar. The missing volumes can compensate for supplies from Russia, Norway, and the USA. Shipowners have begun to deploy vessels bypassing Africa. Thus, the time of arrival at the port of destination will increase by two weeks. This will increase shipping costs and disrupt schedules.