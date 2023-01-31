Coffee | Many people make a mistake when brewing coffee – Even throwing a few grams when measuring coffee can completely change the taste

Coffee expert Jarno Peräkylä explains why you should be careful with coffee grams. Coffee powder can be measured precisely with an easy trick.

You can get better coffee by measuring the coffee powder precisely.

Lotta Pellas HS

3:00 am

Helsinki Sanomat’s food delivery test affordable market coffees at the end of January. In the test, it turned out that even throwing a few grams in the dosing of the coffee powder has a decisive effect on the taste of the coffee.

The taste may even become bad.

Why so?

Individual grams are easily repeated, twice chosen as barista of the year Jarno Peräkylä says.